Nong Khai braces for one of nature’s weirdest wonders: Naga fireballs
Thousands of people are expected to line the Thai side of the Mekong River in Nong Khai on Sunday and Monday to view the mysterious annual phenomenon known as Naga fireballs.
Prateep Uicharoen, assistant governor of the northeastern province, confirmed that Sunday’s full moon is expected to trigger one of the strangest sights in nature.
To celebrate the remarkable phenomenon, the Naga fireball festival is being held in six riverside districts: Muang, Phon Phisai, Si Chiang Mai, Sangkhom, Ratana Wapi and Tha Bo.
On the night of the festival, thousands will gather along the river to witness glowing red orbs up to basketball-size rise from the water and shoot high into the air.
The fireballs are said to be the work of Phaya Nak, a mythical serpent (Naga) believed to reside in the Mekong River.
The festival is held at the end of the Buddhist Lent.
The phenomenon has baffled scientists, who offer explanations ranging from flammable gas bubbles rising from the riverbed to plasma orbs formed by electrical conditions.
However, the faithful insist that the fireballs are produced by the Naga king and his servants to honour Lord Buddha as he descends from heaven to earth following Buddhist Lent.
The exact date of the festival changes each year but typically falls in late October or early November.
Major spots prepared this year for tourists to watch the fireballs are:
- Wat Thai Lan Naga Berg Fa in Phon Phisai
- Ban Tha Muang village in Ratana Wapi
- Ban Nam Pe village in Ratana Wapi
- Ban Nong Kung village in Phon Phisai
- Ban Tan Choom village in Ratana Wapi
- Ban Nong Kaew village in Ratana Wapi
- Ban Arya village in Ratana Wapi
- Ban Peng Charn village in Ratna Wapi