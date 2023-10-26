Nong Khai braces for one of nature’s weirdest wonders: Naga fireballs

Prateep Uicharoen, assistant governor of the northeastern province, confirmed that Sunday’s full moon is expected to trigger one of the strangest sights in nature.

To celebrate the remarkable phenomenon, the Naga fireball festival is being held in six riverside districts: Muang, Phon Phisai, Si Chiang Mai, Sangkhom, Ratana Wapi and Tha Bo.

On the night of the festival, thousands will gather along the river to witness glowing red orbs up to basketball-size rise from the water and shoot high into the air.