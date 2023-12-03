Beauties of nature on a platter for tourists camping at Doi Monlan
The Sri Lanna National Park invites tourists to stay overnight in tents atop Doi Monlan in the park to enjoy the chill weather, the rising sun and the sea of mist.
Park officials said the slots for 105 tents atop Doi Monlan are still available as the 1,695-metre-high mountaintop is little known to tourists, especially those who like camping.
They said the mountaintop can accommodate 105 tents that can serve up to 315 tourists a night.
Doi Monlan is part of the Sri Lanna park in Chiang Mai’s Prao district.
Tourists can enjoy views of the sea of mist on both sides of Chiang Mai and adjacent Chiang Rai province. They will also be treated to the green view of the mountains around, including Doi Chiang Dao.
Best of all, tourists on top of Doi Monlan can enjoy the captivating views of sunrise and sunset, the park officials added.
They said the temperature at the mountaintop was below 10 degrees Celsius since the beginning of this month.
Doi Monlan is about 40 kilometres away from downtown Prao district.
From Muang Chiang Mai district, tourists can drive on road No. 1001, or Chiang Mai-Prao road, for about 90 km and then make a turn to road No. 1150.