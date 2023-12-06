Govt unveils ‘Night at Museum’ festival to boost cultural soft power

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said on Wednesday that the festival’s aim is to boost cultural soft power. The theme is “make your own night with museum experiences”.

The aim of the initiative is to showcase the 25 museums in Bangkok and 23 others in the provinces as nighttime attractions, promoting them as sightseeing spots and cultural hubs. Cultural-based products will also be available for purchase within the museums.

The festival, a collaboration between the National Discovery Museum Institute and the Museum Thailand network, aims to enrich public knowledge on history, society, way of life, Thainess, natural resources, nature and science through exhibitions.