Govt unveils ‘Night at Museum’ festival to boost cultural soft power
The government has launched the “Night at Museum 2023” initiative to encourage the public to explore Thailand’s 48 museums at night from December 15 to 24.
Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, said on Wednesday that the festival’s aim is to boost cultural soft power. The theme is “make your own night with museum experiences”.
The aim of the initiative is to showcase the 25 museums in Bangkok and 23 others in the provinces as nighttime attractions, promoting them as sightseeing spots and cultural hubs. Cultural-based products will also be available for purchase within the museums.
The festival, a collaboration between the National Discovery Museum Institute and the Museum Thailand network, aims to enrich public knowledge on history, society, way of life, Thainess, natural resources, nature and science through exhibitions.
The participating museums include 25 in Bangkok and 23 in other provinces. They are:
Bangkok
• National Museum Bangkok
• Bangkok University Gallery
• Museum Siam
• Bangkok Art & Culture Centre
• Coin Museum Treasury Department Thailand
• Pipit Banglamphu Museum
• Arts Gallery at Ban Chao Phraya
• Saisuddha Nobhadol historical building in Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University
• Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall
• King Vajiravudh Memorial Hall
• King Prajadhipok Museum
• Bank of Thailand Learning Center
• Wang Ruen Rudee
• Chulalongkorn University Museum
• Chulalongkorn University Museum of Natural History
• Chulalongkorn University Museum of Visual Technology
• Chulalongkorn University Geological Museum
• Prof Kasin Suvatabhandhu Herbarium
• Jim Thompson House
• Jim Thompson Art Center
• Science Center for Education
• Royal Thai Air Force Museum
• NSM Science Square at The Street Ratchada
• Gem and Jewelry Museum
• Siam Serpentarium
Chiang Mai
• Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark
• Royal Agricultural Station Inthanon
• Treasury Museum
• Royal Park Rajapruek
Nakhon Ratchasima
• Chaloem Phrakiat Observatory 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary
• Villa Musée Khaoyai
• Khorat Fossil Museum
Khon Kaen
• Natural History Museum Khonkean University
• Treasury Museum
• Chaloem Phrakiat Observatory 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary
Phuket
• Phuket Thaihua Museum
• Phuket FantaSea
Songkhla
• Chaloem Phrakiat Observatory 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary
• Magic Museum
Samut Songkhram
• King Rama II Memorial Park
Chachoengsao
• Chaloem Phrakiat Observatory 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary
Nonthaburi
• Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Learning Center, Central Office
Nong Khai
• Museum on Wheels at the Train Market
Nan
• Natural History Museum