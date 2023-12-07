Foreign visitors target to exceed 27 million target, TAT says

According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Thailand welcomed 25.8 million foreign tourists from January 1 to November 11, generating 1.07 trillion baht in revenue.

It is expected that about 2 million foreign visitors will come to Thailand in December, regarded as the high season, which would bring the total past the 27 million level and generate revenue of 1.2 trillion baht. TAT's targets were set at 25-28 million foreign tourists and 1.6 trillion baht.

Thai domestic travel has surpassed the set goal, with 228 million trips made by Thai tourists (both travellers and sightseers) from January to November of this year and should reach 240 million trips by the end of this year. This exceeds the targeted goal set at 200 million trips for the year, generating 800 billion baht in revenue.

Thapanee noted that even though the target number of international tourists is likely to be achieved domestic travel has surpassed expectations, the projected income from tourism might fall short of the target.

The main reasons for this discrepancy are ongoing global economic issues and challenges in air travel returning to its previous state. This has affected long-haul travellers to Thailand, especially from European markets, which have seen less traffic than nearby markets.

The long-haul markets tend to result in higher spending as stays are generally longer.

Malaysian tourists have been the top visitors to Thailand in 2023, with as many as 4.59 million people spending an average of 26,000 baht per person per trip. Meanwhile, the number Chinese tourists, who were expected to be between 4 to 4.04 million the year, are expected to fall to around 3.4 to 3.5 million visitors.