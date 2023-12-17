TAT sets THB3.5 trillion target for 2024, will boost domestic tourism

As part of the efforts, the TAT aims to stimulate tourism in secondary cities.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool revealed that it has set the target for 2024 of generating total revenue of 3.5 trillion baht — 2.5 trillion baht from international tourists and 1 trillion baht from Thai tourists.

In 2024, TAT will focus on quality tourists, evenly distributing tourism, and advancing towards sustainable tourism. This will be done through collaboration with all sectors, placing importance on "creating valuable experiences" through soft power under the strategy of promoting tourism through products and services, she said.

In the domestic market, the TAT will encourage people to travel within Thailand more frequently and explore a greater variety of areas throughout the year with its campaign, "365 Days, Marvellous Thailand Every Day”, that aims to highlight the distinctiveness of each region.

Furthermore, the TAT would also focus on promoting secondary cities, necessitating a re-evaluation of urban planning because currently, in 55 provinces, some secondary cities have attracted more than 4 million tourists, turning them into primary cities.