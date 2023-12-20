TAT partners up with Saudia Airlines to spur Saudi tourism influx

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Wednesday that she recently met the management of the Middle Eastern airline in Riyadh and engaged in discussions on boosting tourism.

She met key executives like Wael Basaffar, assistant to the airline’s vice president, and Abdulrahman Alabdulwahab, general manager of the airline’s central sales division. The focus of the talks included a proposal that Saudia Airlines start flying between Riyadh and Phuket to bring more Saudi tourists to the picturesque island.

They also discussed marketing promotion options under the theme “Two Kingdoms, One Happiness”, which will link the Dead Sea to the shores of Phuket, Thapanee said.