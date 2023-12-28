Thai tourist visits to Japan could reach 1.5m mark next year

TTAA president Charoen Wangananont said on Thursday that Japan remained the top destination for Thais, with no strong contender. The association expects that the number of Thai tourists visiting Japan would reach between 1.2 million and 1.5 million, as visits approach the 1.3 million trips in 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

Japan is the top destination for both independent travellers and those joining group tours, with most Thais choosing repeat visits to Japan to further explore sight-seeing locales, Charoen added.

Depreciation of the yen currency, along with the declining price of air tickets as more airlines open routes between Thailand and Japan, are key factors leading to an increase in the number of Thais visiting Japan, said Charoen.