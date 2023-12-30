Mae Wang and Ob Luang — spectacular but less known attractions in Chiang Mai
Apart from the famous Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai province has two other national parks that are less known but offer as spectacular an experience of nature.
Mae Wang National Park, about 30 kilometres from Doi Inthanon, boasts the “Pha Chor”, a huge cliff dubbed “Thailand's Grand Canyon”.
This cliff is similar to several rock formations in other provinces of Thailand, such as Phae Mueang Phi in Phrae province, Khok Suea and Sao Din Na Noi in Nan, and Lalu in Sa Kaeo.
Pha Chor is a natural phenomenon caused by an uplift of one of the Earth's plates and also the erosion wrought by wind and rain.
Geologists theorise after observing pebbles and stones in this area that it was a part of the Ping River a hundred or a thousand years ago.
The Ob Luang National Park, about 50 kilometres from Doi Inthanon, is home to a scenic river canyon, waterfalls and caves.
The park features Ob Luang Canyon, which means "a big strait" in Thai language. The canyon is steep-sided and about 300 metres high.
As the Ob Luang Canyon has been carved out by the Mae Chaem River, the stream is strong enough to make a loud noise throughout the canyon.
Visitors can take a break at the Thep Phanom hot spring or watch prehistoric paintings and other artefacts at the national park.
For instance, a cliff painting of an elephant can be spotted at the Doi Pha Chang area. More rock paintings, as well as ancient jewellery and tools, can be observed near Ob Luang Canyon.