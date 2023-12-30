Mae Wang and Ob Luang — spectacular but less known attractions in Chiang Mai





The Ob Luang National Park, about 50 kilometres from Doi Inthanon, is home to a scenic river canyon, waterfalls and caves.

The park features Ob Luang Canyon, which means "a big strait" in Thai language. The canyon is steep-sided and about 300 metres high.

As the Ob Luang Canyon has been carved out by the Mae Chaem River, the stream is strong enough to make a loud noise throughout the canyon.

Visitors can take a break at the Thep Phanom hot spring or watch prehistoric paintings and other artefacts at the national park.

For instance, a cliff painting of an elephant can be spotted at the Doi Pha Chang area. More rock paintings, as well as ancient jewellery and tools, can be observed near Ob Luang Canyon.