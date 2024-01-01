Nine new airlines near to service launch in 2024

The Thai government has set a target of 40 million foreign tourists in 2024, a substantial increase from the 27 million who came in 2023.

Confident that the country’s tourism industry is nearly recovered from the plunge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is pointing to an easing of travel restrictions and the re-opening of international borders.

The nine new airlines are:

1. Asian Aerospace Service

2. Siam Seaplane

3. Really Cool Air

4. Avanti Air Charter

5. Landarch Airlines

6. Bangkok Helicopter Services

7. Pattaya Airways

8. Asia Atlantic Airlines

9. P80 air

Though some will focus on regional and domestic routes or have limited passenger seating, these nine new airlines are expected to add capacity to the Thai aviation market and to help boost tourism. Some of the new airlines may also operate international flights.

The government is providing financial assistance to help get the airlines get off the ground as it expects the new entries to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

In 2023, some 100 million passengers passed through the airports.

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) estimates that fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024), will see at least 130 million individual passengers passing through the current six airports under the supervision of the agency. This would signify a near return of passengers to historic levels in 2019, before the Covid emergency.

That expectation aligns with that of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), which also anticipates that 2024 will see a recovery in the aviation industry, and a resurgence of passenges to nearly pre-COVID conditions.