New Thai airline expects to start flying in December

He said that the new airline had earlier obtained an air operating licence from the agency.

According to the CEO, the Bangkok-based airline will be marketed as a full-service “lifestyle carrier”, aiming to offer a unique experience to passengers between luxury and budget carriers, under the slogan “We Fly the Future”.

Initially, Really Cool Airlines will operate with three leased Airbus A330 aircraft with a capacity of over 300 passengers each.

With an investment of over 1 billion baht, the airline aims at inbound passengers, which account for 70% of Thailand’s air travellers, Patee said. It will cover regional routes in the initial stage of its operation to such destinations as Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Later, in 2025, it will start flying to Europe.

According to the CEO, Really Cool Airlines will focus mainly on international routes to avoid competition with well-established domestic carriers.

