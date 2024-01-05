Tourists get colourful daisy treat in Phitsanulok

The colourful flowers with a paper-like feel will blossom for a long time, typically until the cold season ends in March.

The flower field is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla Forest Development Project, which was initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 2008, in a bid to reduce deforestation by local communities through experimental and demonstrative farming.

The project has been supporting local farmers to grow economic crops that are suitable for the cold weather of Phitsanulok, such as strawberries, Arabica coffee beans, and decorative flowers, the project’s chief, Suphat Chanla, said on Friday.

Suphat said the field of everlasting daisies unexpectedly drew public attention to the project. Tourists apparently noticed the colourful field while they were hiking and visiting other attractions in Phu Hin Rong Kla, including the famous maple forest and the Himalayan cherry on the Phu Lom Lo mountain.

The project’s flower field is located 3 kilometres west of the park’s headquarters. It is open for visitors daily from 6am to 5pm. There is no accommodation or camping zone for tourists yet, as the project was not intended as a tourist attraction.

Visitors, however, can book accommodation in the designated areas at the park’s headquarters.