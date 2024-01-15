TAT’s new campaign to reassure foreigners that Thailand is safe

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised that the "Thais Always Care" initiative, which has as its guiding principle “Land of Care”, is designed to convey to international visitors that Thais give priority to the well-being and satisfaction of tourists, the goal is to be exemplary hosts, welcoming all tourists with warmth and consideration.

"TAT aims to create awareness among no fewer than 100 million people around the world and I hope that this project will play a part in raising the level of safety and increasing confidence in safety management, thus encouraging tourists to continue to visit Thailand,” she added.

Nithi Siprae, the TAT’s deputy governor, elaborated on the meaning behind the word “Care” emphasising its four key components: Compassion, Assistance, Relief and Elevate’.