TAT’s new campaign to reassure foreigners that Thailand is safe
As part of the efforts to encourage more foreign tourists to visit Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched its new “Thais Always Care” project on Friday, as part of the broader Amazing Thailand campaign.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised that the "Thais Always Care" initiative, which has as its guiding principle “Land of Care”, is designed to convey to international visitors that Thais give priority to the well-being and satisfaction of tourists, the goal is to be exemplary hosts, welcoming all tourists with warmth and consideration.
"TAT aims to create awareness among no fewer than 100 million people around the world and I hope that this project will play a part in raising the level of safety and increasing confidence in safety management, thus encouraging tourists to continue to visit Thailand,” she added.
Nithi Siprae, the TAT’s deputy governor, elaborated on the meaning behind the word “Care” emphasising its four key components: Compassion, Assistance, Relief and Elevate’.
According to Police General Somchai Teerapatpaisarn from the Tourist Police Headquarters, enhancing the safety of tourists in Thailand involves a three-pronged approach, namely ensuring the safety of tourist areas through the Strong Tourism Community project, establishing operational centres in collaboration with local police to enhance safety measures, and coordinating with foreign agencies and embassies to assist tourists in need.
Speaking on behalf of Central Pattana Public Company, Natthakit Tangpoonsinthana, highlighted the measures taken to expand the tourist hub of the Central Shopping Centre, the focus is on safety, he explained, encompassing the training of safety personnel and the installation of CCTV cameras, along with other state-of-the-art safety devices.
Worachat Lakkhanaroj from Grab Thailand emphasised the company's commitment to safety. Recognising it as a pivotal factor influencing tourists' choices, Grab continually invests in technology and safety standards.
This includes a robust driver screening system, facial scanning identity verification, ongoing training programmes, and real-time monitoring of travel for an enhanced level of safety.