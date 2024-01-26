Tourism minister promotes Asean tourism, connecting five nations

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told the media that she had held discussions with Gloria Guevara, the CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), on the directions for enhancing collaboration in tourism between ASEAN, Thailand, and relevant agencies including the Department of Tourism, the Office of the Area Development for Sustainable Tourism (OPD), and the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA).

WTTC emphasised the importance of quality over quantity, noting that this should be assessed based on the income generated by tourists in the Southeast Asian region and Thailand. The discussions also touched on sustainable tourism, stressing the need for hotels and other accommodation to meet sustainable tourism standards recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Thailand sees sustainable tourism as beneficial for the Asean member countries, and each country should focus on sustainable tourism to benefit the region as a whole.

Discussions were also held with Brian Maclaren, vice president of the US-Asean Business Council (USABC), and representatives from the Thai government and the private sector in Southeast Asia. The talks covered collaboration between the public and private sectors in Thailand and Southeast Asia, supporting employment in the tourism sector, and opportunities to drive tourism s in secondary cities.