Phitsanulok province records 10 billion in tourism revenue for 2023

These tourists generated income for local entrepreneurs and communities in the northern province of 10.24 billion baht in 2023, an increase of 83.28% year on year, Yatika Kaewborisut, director of TAT’s Phitsanulok Office, said.

She said as a second-tier tourism province, Phitsanulok has benefited from the promotional campaigns at tourist attractions, both in Phitsanulok and nearby provinces, during annual festivals and important religious holidays.

Yatika said popular destinations in Phitsanulok are primarily Buddhist temples, such as Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan, which houses the highly revered gold-covered Buddha statue Phra Phuttha Chinnarat.

Another factor supporting Phitsanulok’s tourism industry is the variety of convenient transport choices, she said, adding that Phitsanulok airport, highways and railroads have brought in visitors who either spend the night or stop at attractions before heading to other provinces.

For this year, the TAT aims to continue rolling out promotional campaigns for attractions in Phitsanulok to maintain the momentum, Yatika said.

She noted that it is usually easier for second-tier provinces to ask for a budget from government to support tourism. As Phitsanulok is on track to leave this status (which is defined by 5 million visitors per year), Yatika said that tourism promotional campaigns must be done cautiously to allow entrepreneurs time to adjust their business strategy.