Thai, Chinese governments jointly launch Chinese New Year celebrations

The ceremony was held at the China Cultural Centre in Bangkok, attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Han Zhiqiang, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand.

Also attending were Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, China Cultural Centre director Que Xiaohua, TAT executives and the general public.

Sudawan said Thailand and China have long enjoyed a close and strong relationship in terms of trade, culture and tourism. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand continued to increase to over 3.5 million people in 2023.

“The Chinese New Year Festival in Thailand is considered one of the largest Chinese New Year activities outside of China,” she said. “This year’s celebration also marks the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and the 20th anniversary of cultural cooperation between the TAT and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.”

Sudawan wished happiness, a healthy body and mind, and prosperity to all Thai and Chinese people living in Thailand, China, and other countries.