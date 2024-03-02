Srettha concerned over disputes, urges Thais to welcome foreign tourists
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has urged Thais to play good hosts to foreign tourists by showing kindness and goodwill to help boost the country’s tourism.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that the prime minister voiced his concern about recent disputes between locals and foreigners that sometimes became physical.
Thailand saw tourist arrivals of over 28 million last year and has welcomed almost 6 million foreign visitors in the first two months of this year.
The spokesman said that PM Srettha urged Thais to play good hosts by warmly welcoming foreign visitors who come to Thailand because they admire this country.
“They want to travel and relax here because they like Thainess. Please be kind to tourists to help with the government’s policy to promote tourism. The tourism industry is an important tool to stimulate the Thai economy,” the spokesman quoted the premier as saying.
Chai also said that the police should be straightforward in enforcing the law to ensure that visitors comply with the Thai laws, particularly when foreigners display “unruly behaviour” towards Thai people.
“The dignity of the hosts should also be protected. Foreigners who do not follow the law should face legal action and [the police] should make sure that they follow the Thai law and be kind to the Thais,” Chai said.
The government spokesman apparently was referring to a recent incident in Phuket, in which a Swiss man was accused of kicking a Thai female doctor at his beachside villa while she and her woman friend were sitting on its steps built adjacent to the beach, which they assumed to be public property.