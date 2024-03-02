Srettha concerned over disputes, urges Thais to welcome foreign tourists

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that the prime minister voiced his concern about recent disputes between locals and foreigners that sometimes became physical.

Thailand saw tourist arrivals of over 28 million last year and has welcomed almost 6 million foreign visitors in the first two months of this year.

The spokesman said that PM Srettha urged Thais to play good hosts by warmly welcoming foreign visitors who come to Thailand because they admire this country.

“They want to travel and relax here because they like Thainess. Please be kind to tourists to help with the government’s policy to promote tourism. The tourism industry is an important tool to stimulate the Thai economy,” the spokesman quoted the premier as saying.

Chai also said that the police should be straightforward in enforcing the law to ensure that visitors comply with the Thai laws, particularly when foreigners display “unruly behaviour” towards Thai people.