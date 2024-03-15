Srettha says waiver of Schengen visa for Thais ‘no longer a dream’

Speaking at the “Ignite Thailand’s Tourism” event on Friday, the PM said that “the year 2024 would be historic for the Thai tourism sector”.

He said that the government was prioritising the country’s tourism industry, as evidenced by the free-visa policy introduced very early in the term of the new government.

Thanks to a mutual agreement between Thailand and China secured in January this year, the citizens of both nations can visit each other’s country without visa requirements. The Tourism Authority of Thailand expected the arrivals from China to be three times the pre-pandemic 2019 number.

The premier said that he had held talks with the EU and had received a good response on the likelihood of waiver of the Schengen visa for Thais. He reiterated that “it is not a dream”.

In preparation for the arrival of more travellers, Srettha said that infrastructure, like immigration services, would be upgraded so as to offer an impressive experiences to visitors.