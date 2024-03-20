Samut Prakan crocodile farm set to reopen after 3 years of Covid closure

However, on Wednesday, the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo invited reporters to stop over and witness its preparations as well as a reenactment of daring stunts, like trained handlers wrestling or sticking their heads in the open jaws of crocodiles.

The shows also featured elephants performing tricks and feats like tightrope walking, dancing or even painting.

The farm was established in 1950 and has grown to become one of the largest in the world, now housing more than 60,000 crocodiles. It has also claimed to have the largest crocodile in captivity, named Yai, who was about 6 metres long and weighed 1,114 kilograms.