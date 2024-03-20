Samut Prakan crocodile farm set to reopen after 3 years of Covid closure
Samut Prakan’s famous crocodile farm will open its doors on April 1 after having been closed since 2020 due to a drastic slump in tourists during the Covid-19 crisis.
However, on Wednesday, the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo invited reporters to stop over and witness its preparations as well as a reenactment of daring stunts, like trained handlers wrestling or sticking their heads in the open jaws of crocodiles.
The shows also featured elephants performing tricks and feats like tightrope walking, dancing or even painting.
The farm was established in 1950 and has grown to become one of the largest in the world, now housing more than 60,000 crocodiles. It has also claimed to have the largest crocodile in captivity, named Yai, who was about 6 metres long and weighed 1,114 kilograms.
The farm boasts a variety of crocodile species, including freshwater, saltwater and Siamese crocodiles, as well as other animals. It also has a dinosaur museum.
The farm, located in Samut Prakan’s Muang district, charges an entrance fee of 80 baht for adults and 40 baht for children. The rate for foreigners is 300 baht for adults and 200 baht for children.