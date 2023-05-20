Exploring the wonders of Macao, EP 1 | The Nation 360 Degree | EP.07

Experience the unique East meets West culture of Macao, explore the beautiful places and architecture, historical monuments, thrills and colourful street arts. It's an Instagrammer's delight
The flight from Thailand to our destination, Macao, today is only 2 hrs, but some people like me get easily bored on the plane. So I switched my attention to food and decided to try the famous Air Asia Boba Milk Tea. This was my first time trying the drink and I have to say WOW!!! I will get that on the way back as takeaway!
We first stopped at Tap Seac Square, the largest public square in Macau and probably the key nerve centre. Everything happens here, such as festivals, performances, celebrations. But this place also serves as a venue for many other activities.
All along the roads on our first day, there were so many places to stop by for instagrammers. And I’m not going to let an opportunity pass by Rua de S. Roque.
Walking a little bit further, we pass “Mount Fortress”, a World Heritage Site. Built on top of Mount Hill, which rises 52 metres above sea level, in conjunction with the Jesuits from 1617 to 1626, this was the city’s principal defence structure. It was crucial in successfully staving off an attempted invasion of Macao by the Dutch in 1622. The fortress was equipped with cannons and military barracks. Now, this site is home to the Macao Museum.
Going down to the fortress, we reach the remains of the famous St. Paul Cathedral, first built in 1580. Sadly, the cathedral caught fire three times and what we see now are the remnants. The once exquisite and magnificent baroque-style cathedral used to be the largest Catholic Church, known as Oriental Vatican, affiliated to St. Paul College. As the first western university in the Far East, it enrolled quite a few foreign missionaries studying Chinese since its opening in 1594, becoming an important base for missionary work and promoting the exchange of religion and culture between China and Europe.
Next to the St. Paul Cathedral is Na Tcha Temple. The location of this temple is a perfect example of the dignity and distinctive nature of the local Chinese religious traditions in Macao, a unique multicultural dichotomy that is well represented by this small temple. Built in 1888, this temple is dedicated to the worship of the deity, Na Tcha, known for granting people’s wishes for success and prosperity. But most important of all, the desire of women who wish to conceive.
Apart from sightseeing, there are also activities that you must try while in Macao. I picked GoAirborne or indoor skydiving today! The instructor will prep you before getting into the real business.
After all the spinning and draining of energy, I am overcome by pangs of hunger. This restaurant is the all-time favourite of locals. No matter how old they are, coming to this restaurant kinda brings back childhood memories. I ordered pork steak fried rice that comes with sardines sandwich and egg tarts in the set. A really heavy fare. Can you believe that all of these are for one person?
In the afternoon, I decided to visit the Taipa area to see the vibrant and colourful street arts and get some snacks before dinner time.
It’s finally time for some snacks. As you may be aware, we Asians love to snack at any time — sometimes just a few hours before dinner time. Here in Taipa, there’s Boba tea, egg tart, BBQ sliced pork in many flavours, the famous Macao almond cookies, you name it. This street is busy with both local and international tourists in every corner. As you can see, all the shops are packed with long lines. So just make sure to add the Taipa area to your travel itinerary when visiting Macao.