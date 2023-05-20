Exploring the wonders of Macao, EP 1 | The Nation 360 Degree | EP.07

The flight from Thailand to our destination, Macao, today is only 2 hrs, but some people like me get easily bored on the plane. So I switched my attention to food and decided to try the famous Air Asia Boba Milk Tea. This was my first time trying the drink and I have to say WOW!!! I will get that on the way back as takeaway!

We first stopped at Tap Seac Square, the largest public square in Macau and probably the key nerve centre. Everything happens here, such as festivals, performances, celebrations. But this place also serves as a venue for many other activities.

All along the roads on our first day, there were so many places to stop by for instagrammers. And I’m not going to let an opportunity pass by Rua de S. Roque.

Walking a little bit further, we pass “Mount Fortress”, a World Heritage Site. Built on top of Mount Hill, which rises 52 metres above sea level, in conjunction with the Jesuits from 1617 to 1626, this was the city’s principal defence structure. It was crucial in successfully staving off an attempted invasion of Macao by the Dutch in 1622. The fortress was equipped with cannons and military barracks. Now, this site is home to the Macao Museum.