The registration of candidates for Bangkok’s 33 constituencies with the general election being held on the 14 of May, giving registered MPs only 40 days to win their votes.

Party leaders, including the respective prime minister candidates and party executives, have come along to encourage their candidates while they were registering and drawing their numbers for campaigning before election day on May 14, 2023.

Leaders such as "General Prawit Wongsuwan”, the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, “Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra" of the Pheu Thai Party, "Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit", the leader of the Democrat Party, and "Mr. Korn Chatikavanij - the leader of the Chart Pattana Kla Party Party.