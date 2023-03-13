Diversification gives added momentum to Thai Eastern Group’s growth | Business Story EP.32

The group’s products have been certified by Carbon Footprint Organisation as low-carbon and good for the environment. It’s customers include premier tyre manufacturers, such as Bridgestone, Sumitomo, and Pirelli, who have given the company awards for its quality, and for sustainability by Pirelli and Apollo.

The company has three main lines of business: 1. Making and selling natural rubber; 2. Making and selling crude palm oil; 3. Making and taking care of renewable energy and organic waste by the goods of the business division.

The group's block rubber is recognised by the leading tyre manufacturers in the world. There are consumer groups on every continent that focus on producing premium-quality block rubber, which is distinct from standard block rubber.

The company's products are considered sustainable because they are made from basic materials that have been certified as meeting sustainability standards, Sineenuch said.

Produced using an eco-friendly manufacturing procedure, it is a product with minimal carbon dioxide emissions and can be linked to the origin of the basic materials, she added.

Block Rubber