The Flow Yacht Platform provides a unique sailing experience that focuses on quality, convenience, and lifestyle, elevating luxury yachting in Thailand. The fractional ownership model allows up to four co-owners per yacht.

Members of the Club automatically become owners and can take advantage of privileges, including regular maintenance services, offered by Flow Yacht Club for up to four years to ensure that their yacht is always in excellent condition.

The Club, which currently operates in Thailand, is set to offer its unique and unparalleled sailing experience to yacht enthusiasts and owners from around the world.

The decision to expand Flow Yacht Club's services follows an overwhelming response from clients and yacht owners interested in the Club's services in other countries.

