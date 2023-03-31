Flow Yacht Club has debuted a new service platform providing unparalleled sailing experiences for fractional yacht ownership. Quality, convenience, and lifestyle are prioritised, while worries about maintenance costs and other expenses that go hand in hand with yacht ownership are minimised.
The Flow Yacht Platform provides a unique sailing experience that focuses on quality, convenience, and lifestyle, elevating luxury yachting in Thailand. The fractional ownership model allows up to four co-owners per yacht.
Members of the Club automatically become owners and can take advantage of privileges, including regular maintenance services, offered by Flow Yacht Club for up to four years to ensure that their yacht is always in excellent condition.
The Club, which currently operates in Thailand, is set to offer its unique and unparalleled sailing experience to yacht enthusiasts and owners from around the world.
The decision to expand Flow Yacht Club's services follows an overwhelming response from clients and yacht owners interested in the Club's services in other countries.
Flow Yacht Club is confident that their extensive experience in the yacht ownership business and proven track record of providing exceptional service to owners and clients will elevate yachting services to the next level. The Club's global network grants its members access to the most sought-after yachts as well as opportunities to explore new destinations.