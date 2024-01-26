Lionel Messi arrives in Saudi Arabia on Asian tour | The Nation



The players were greeted by a special Saudi delegation and handed a bouquet of pink and white roses on arrival.



The Inter Miami squad touched down in Riyadh as part of their pre-season preparations that will see the MLS club play Al-Hilal on January 29 and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on February 1 at the Kingdom Arena Stadium.







The team will then head to Hong Kong to face the Hong Kong team and then play Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.