Argentinians pay homage to Dragon Ball creator | The Nation

Argentinians pay homage to Dragon Ball creator

Argentinian fans of the Japanese creator of Dragon Ball gathered on Sunday (March 10) at Buenos Aires’ iconic obelisk to remember Akira Toriyama, the creator of the manga comic on which the cartoon was based.

Fans sang the show’s theme song and came together to do a Genki-dama, a classic combat technique practised by the anime's protagonist, Son Goku.
Many fans recalled the life lessons they learnt from the show, such as the value of friendship and maintaining a good mood no matter the circumstances.
Toriyama died on March 1 at age 68 from a blood clot in his brain, although his death was not announced until March 8. He was best known for his "Dragon Ball" series that spawned widely popular films, video games and TV shows.

