The Nation Daily: 15 December 2023 | The Nation



Thailand’s tourism will be boosted by ‘repeat travellers’ as more than a 28% of travellers who visited Thailand during 2023 said they intend to return over the next 12 months.





The fragrant aroma of Thai rice wove a spell on nearly 40 ambassadors as they tucked into delights on offer at the inaugural Thailand Rice Fest in Bangkok.





Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited over 500 Japanese business leaders to invest in Thailand’s 1-trillion-baht (US$ 28.6 billion) Land Bridge.





Watch out Phuket! Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel 2024" has spotlighted underrated wonders in southern Thailand, taking adventurous travellers beyond the popular beaches of Krabi and Phi Phi.