TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
The Nation Daily: 18 December 2023 | The Nation

MONDAY, December 18, 2023

- PM2.5 smog choking Thailand’s economy, says World Bank - 6 provinces in Thailand suffer persistent poverty - State agency to undertake stringent crackdown on substandard products - Cabinet to consider liquor cost cuts, reduce airport duty-free shops

PM2.5 air pollution is costing Thailand a staggering 6% in lost GDP per year from the huge medical bill for treating patients with PM2.5-related health conditions, says the World Bank’s “Thailand Economic Monitor” (December 2023) report.

A recent report from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) revealed that efforts to address poverty and inequality in Thailand have not been entirely successful. Despite an overall reduction in inequality, some provinces are still grappling with persistent poverty issues.

Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) to expedite aggressive measures to sweep away substandard products from the market, with a focus on the controlled 143 items advertised through digital TV and online media.

The Finance Ministry will on Tuesday propose to Cabinet new measures to suspend duty-free shops in the Arrivals section of all airports, as well as to reduce taxes on alcoholic beverages.

An ultra-luxury property project that promises to be unique with 70% of the area devoted to green space is reflective of Phuket’s increasing reputation as a province that offers quality of life.

