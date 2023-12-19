The Nation Daily: 19 December 2023 | The Nation



A research and development company is predicting four factors could negatively impact Thailand real estate market in 2024: interest rates, labour costs, expenses, and banking.





The National Statistical Office of Thailand (NSO) is urging the government to further promote basic rights, social security and labour protection for workers in the informal sector.





WHO recommends Thailand should strengthen its law enforcement and monitoring system for vaping or electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) to avoid a severe mass tragic addiction in the future.





The Royal Thai Consulate-General in New York has received an official directive to collaborate with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in repatriating two artefacts.





Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province will be open to a limited number of tourists who register in advance for a visit to chambers 2 and 3.