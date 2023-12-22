The Nation Daily: 22 December 2023 | The Nation



Thai equality marriage bill drafts approved in the first reading. The bill still needs to undergo two more readings and obtain approval from the Senate before becoming a reality.





Thailand has retained its sovereign credit rating of “A-” with a stable outlook from Japan’s Rating and Investment Information Inc (R&I), the same level as for 2022.





Residents of southern Thailand, particularly those living along the east coast, are being warned of heavy to very heavy rains during Christmas weekend.





The development of two innovation districts in Chiang Mai province is accelerating to attract more investment, create new jobs and stimulate Thai economy.





Nakhon Ratchasima’s “Korat Winter Festival & Countdown 2024” begins today, with free concerts, theme park, street food and firework, and will run until January 2.