The Nation Daily: 27 December 2023 | The Nation

THURSDAY, December 28, 2023
WEDNESDAY, December 27, 2023

- Flooding in 5 southern provinces affects 10 hospitals - 535 billion baht project greenlit for Eastern Economic Corridor - Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway open for an 8-day free trial - Free vehicle check-ups offered ahead of NY festival - Forget your sorrow and follow the rainbow

Five southern provinces experienced flooding over the weekend, and while the situation is improving, up to 10 healthcare facilities remain closed.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Board has approved the establishment of an economic promotion zone, including an EEC business centre and a “smart new livable city” with an investment valued at 534.98 billion baht in Bang Lamung District of Chonburi province.

Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway is open for a free trial until January 3rd, perfect timing for holiday travel.

The Department of Land Transport, along with service points nationwide, is providing free vehicle check-ups at over 2,000 locations across Thailand until the end of the month.

Thailand has warmly welcomed the fun and colourful Japanese-inspired street art brand, tokidoki, for its first full exhibition.

