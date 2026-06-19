Can Thailand afford its ideology? | The Signal EP29

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026

This Pride Month, Thailand became one of the first countries in Asia to include gender-affirming hormone therapy under its universal healthcare scheme.

Supporters see the move as a major step toward healthcare equity for transgender people. Critics argue that in an underfunded healthcare system, limited resources should be directed elsewhere.

On this week’s episode of #TheSignal, we dive headlong into the debate surrounding gender-affirming care, public healthcare funding, and what “universal” healthcare really means.

🏳️‍🌈 What is gender-affirming hormone therapy?
🏳️‍🌈 Opposition from lawmakers and doctors
🏳️‍🌈 Thailand’s healthcare funding crisis
🏳️‍🌈 The science of gender-affirming care
🏳️‍🌈 The Thai public speaks

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