Can Thailand afford its ideology? | The Signal EP29

Supporters see the move as a major step toward healthcare equity for transgender people. Critics argue that in an underfunded healthcare system, limited resources should be directed elsewhere.



On this week’s episode of #TheSignal, we dive headlong into the debate surrounding gender-affirming care, public healthcare funding, and what “universal” healthcare really means.



🏳️‍🌈 What is gender-affirming hormone therapy?

🏳️‍🌈 Opposition from lawmakers and doctors

🏳️‍🌈 Thailand’s healthcare funding crisis

🏳️‍🌈 The science of gender-affirming care

🏳️‍🌈 The Thai public speaks