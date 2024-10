Krissada shares insights from his multifaceted life as a singer, actor, businessman, and father of two, reflecting on the lessons he’s learned along the way. Join us for an inspiring conversation about passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of authenticity in all he does. 🎤🎬👨‍👧‍👦

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable perspectives from a true creative visionary!

Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 14