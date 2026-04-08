Thailand Merit Food Go Global - Chef Nine Manatchaya Kullaphongwadee I Time to Talk EP.60

As people place greater importance on aging well and healthy living, the idea of “healthy comfort food” is becoming more relevant than ever.

In this episode of Time to Talk of Chef Series, we speak with Manatchaya Kullaphongwadee or Chef Nine, the chef behind Merit and the creator of Merit Food Hub. From her beginnings in the bakery world to becoming a chef known for thoughtful, wellness-focused comfort food, Chef Nine shares the journey that shaped her culinary path.

In this conversation, she talks about:

• The inspiration behind her shift from pastry to comfort cuisine

• How she reimagines Thai dishes in her own style

• Why food that feels comforting can also support health and longevity