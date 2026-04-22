Executive Vice President of Sukosol Group - Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi | Time to Talk EP.61

Coming from the renowned Sukosol family, long regarded as a cornerstone of Thailand’s hospitality sector, She has helped carry forward a legacy built on timeless Thai heritage, warm service, and cultural excellence.

Beyond her role in hospitality, she is also a passionate singer and former President of the Thai Hotels Association, where she gained invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the tourism landscape.

In this episode, we explore her journey, the story behind Sukosol Group, her vision for the future of hospitality, the leadership lessons she has learned along the way, and how she balances the many dimensions of her professional and personal life.