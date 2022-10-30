Shops in Itaewon closed for 3 days as Seoul mourns Halloween victims

“Some stores have already stopped operations. Whether the temporary closure is extended depends on how the situation unfolds,” a police officer told Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

The closures are voluntary and some businesses are operating as usual.

On Saturday night, at least 151 people died in a crush as a Halloween crowd rushed into a narrow alleyway near the neighbourhood’s landmark Hamilton Hotel. Officials say most of the victims were young adults in their 20s.

As of noon Sunday, many stores not located near the site of the tragedy have also temporarily closed as a gesture of respect.