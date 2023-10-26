At least 1 million affected by highly sophisticated malware StripedFly

It initially acted as a cryptocurrency miner, but turned out to be a complex malware with a multi-functional wormable framework, according to Kaspersky, a company with expertise in cybersecurity and digital privacy.

Kaspersky's global research and analysis team encountered two unexpected detections within the WININIT.EXE process in 2022.

StripedFly activity had been ongoing since at least 2017 and had effectively evaded prior analysis. It was previously misclassified as a cryptocurrency miner. It was discovered that the cryptocurrency miner was merely a component of a much larger entity – a complex, multi-platform, multi-plugin malicious framework.

The malware payload encompasses multiple modules, enabling the actor to perform as an APT, as a crypto miner, and even as a ransomware group, potentially expanding its motives from financial gain to espionage.

Notably, the Monero cryptocurrency mined by this module reached its peak value at $542.33 on January 9, 2018, compared to its 2017 value of around $10. As of 2023, it has maintained a value of approximately $150.

Experts maintained that the mining module was the primary factor enabling the malware to evade detection for an extended period.

The attacker behind this operation has acquired extensive capabilities to spy clandestinely on victims. The malware harvests credentials every two hours, pilfering sensitive data such as site and WiFi log-in credentials, along with personal data such as name, address, phone number, company, and job title. It can capture screenshots on the victim's device without detection, gain significant control over the machine, and even record microphone input.