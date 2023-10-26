For better cybersecurity, ‘Thailand needs better cyber hygiene’

Once people learn more about cyber hygiene, just as how they learned more about Covid-19, they will be more careful and better protect themselves against the threats.

“Cyberthreat has become a part of everyday life, so everyone has to learn how to live with it safely. We have to understand it, as we cannot avoid it,” Teerawut told The Nation during the Kaspersky Security Analysis Summit 2023 (SAS 2023) in Phuket.

Cybersecurity threats in Thailand are of concern, at both the organisational and individual levels.

Teerawut explained that most websites and networks in Thailand, when it was first built, were focused more on functionality and not much on security. The NCSA is trying create a standard measure for security, Teerawut said. On the individual level, he believes, that once people are more aware of the issue, their behaviour would change, and that would also help with security at their workplace as well.