Thailand Cyber Top Talent draws 2,323 participants in cybersecurity competition

“With advanced technology, incidents that compromise online data and several types of scams have become prevalent in Thailand. An increased number of participants in this year’s competition as a good sign. It shows that we have plenty of resources to work towards the improvement of our national cybersecurity and bring it to the global standard."

“We have observed a shortage of IT talents worldwide, making it a top priority for the NCSA to nurture expertise in this field and elevate our national cybersecurity standards,” said Amorn Chomchoey, secretary-general of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

“We are committed to enhancing public awareness of online threats and are actively collaborating with global partners like Huawei Technologies to organise public events aimed at fostering this knowledge.”

He celebrated the successful third consecutive edition of the “Thailand Cyber Top Talent” and acknowledged the contributions of several partners in this endeavour like TB-CERT, SOSECURE, Secure-D Center, McAiden, IT Select Lab and KTB Redteam to name a few.

David Li, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), emphasised the necessity of robust online safety policies in the face of rapid technological advancements.

“Huawei is committed to supporting Thailand’s digital transformation and prioritises the nurturing of IT talents. We recognise the critical role of cybersecurity and closely collaborate with our partners across sectors to enhance knowledge in online security,” he said.

“This year’s ‘’Cyber Top Talent 2023 Hacker Weekend’ joins our array of programs aimed at bolstering cybersecurity awareness in Thailand. We anticipate it to help increase the skills that are necessary for the next generation of professionals and,