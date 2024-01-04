Multiple intense national elections to dominate in 2024

Two being watched closely are in the United States and Russia, with much speculation about whether Donald Trump, the former US president, could make a comeback. Whether anyone will dare to challenge Vladimir Putin is also much discussed.

Below we highlight some of the most important elections to take place in 2024, where the outcomes could have a global impact and influence significant changes.

Taiwan - January 13

The first crucial election of the year is already looking like one of the most intense contests.

Taiwan is seen as strategically significant for both the United States and China. In the latest polls, Lai Ching-te, 64, vice president and candidate of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), leads the race.

He is followed by Hou Yu-ih, 66, the mayor of New Taipei City from the major opposition party Kuomintang (KMT). Another main contender is Ko Wen-je, from the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), a relatively new face in national politics. He hopes to gain votes from those who are disillusioned with both major parties.