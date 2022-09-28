With over 200 average deaths yearly, Philippines far from rabies-free status

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stressed that rabies ends a person’s life every minute. Most of the deaths happen in Asia and Africa, where children 15 years old and below comprise more than half of the deaths.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that in the Philippines, an average of 200 to 300 individuals die yearly because of rabies, a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system.

According to the CDC, while rabies is a 100 per cent preventable disease, almost 60,000 people die from it all over the world yearly, The reason that it stressed the need to “reflect on how rabies impacts your community.”

Looking back, it was in 1999 when then President Joseph Estrada signed Executive Order No. 84 to declare March of every year as Rabies Awareness Month, saying that rabies, if not eradicated, will greatly affect the public health and safety of Filipinos.

But all over the world, a health observance, which started in 2007, is likewise commemorated every Sept. 28—World Rabies Day, which the CDC said is a chance to raise awareness regarding the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Deadly bite

The RITM said that rabies is transmitted to a person through the bite of an infected animal, mostly those warm-blooded, although dogs account for most of the reported rabies cases.

“Once a person is bitten by a rabid animal and the victim was not vaccinated, the rabies virus will travel from the site of the bite to the victim’s brain. As it reaches the human nervous system, it becomes 100 per cent fatal,” it said.