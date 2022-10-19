Malaysia foils attempt to smuggle illegal immigrants across Thailand border

Department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the 47-year-old man was arrested while bringing five Myanmar nationals to Kuala Lumpur.

“They were detained following a special operation that was conducted at around 7pm on Sunday at the Shah Alam Bus Terminal.

“Our personnel from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division received information that an agent was bringing in five illegal immigrants.

“The three women and two men, aged between 18 and 44, were believed to have entered Malaysia from Thailand through a smugglers’ trail,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Khairul added that the six individuals were detained as soon as they came out of the bus terminal.

“Our checks showed that the Myanmar nationals did not have any documents and that they entered the country on Saturday through a non-gazetted road.