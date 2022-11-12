Asean-China comprehensive strategic partnership: A political perspective

Beyond the issue regarding the sea, there is a growing concern over the Mekong River transboundary management. Hydropower dams built in the upstream river have been alleged as one of the causes of a shortage of water during the drought in some Asean countries a few years ago (Lovgren, 2019). Throughout the years, there has been a debate about whether the Mekong issue is the next South China Sea dispute.

All of these unsettled problems may erode the trust of some Asean member-states in China.

Second, the spill-over effect from the United States-China rivalry could undermine the confidence of Asean member-states in their northern neighbor. It is general knowledge that the US and China are now in a fierce competition mode in the global arena. Southeast Asia is no exception.

Among Asean countries, for years now, there have been concerns that the two superpowers push them to take sides (Radio Free Asia, 2022). Lately, both the US and China usually assure Asean countries that they do not want any countries to take a side; but through diplomatic discourses, both powers have presented indirect pressure by framing their own agenda as good, and the other as bad.

This competition has serious implications on the unity and centrality of Asean in the future, and could perhaps deteriorate the relations between Asean and China as well.

However, there are still feasible ways to strengthen the implementation of the China-Asean Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in political-security cooperation.

First of all, both Asean and China should continue to have a frank and open discussion and find solutions to the ongoing issues, like the South China Sea and the Mekong River.

A clear-cut settlement may not be achieved immediately; but during the negotiation, there should be a risk-reduction mechanism to respond in a timely manner, if any issues occur. The mechanism could be in the form of a hotline from the ground connecting to Beijing and other Asean countries’ capitals.

Furthermore, there should be a regular working group of Asean-China relevant authorities with the collaboration of track-II institutions in order to identify and discuss any arising challenges in those hotspots.

Second, beyond cooperation under the lens of solving issues, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Asean and China should not be exclusive. China and Asean should open the space for cooperation with other dialogue partners within Asean-led platforms, like Asean Plus Three (APT), AseanRegional Forum (ARF) and East Asia Summit (EAS), especially regarding issues of common concerns, like non-traditional security issues, including climate and public health. Furthermore, cooperation to push forward the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on the Myanmar Crisis should be an area of cooperation between Asean, China and other Dialogue Partners. With this inclusiveness, it would mitigate any negative perceptions toward the partnership between Asean and China.

In the current geopolitical context, building trust and confidence is important. If trust and confidence were to collapse, it would jeopardize other aspects of cooperation between Asean and China.

Him Rotha

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network



The writer is a researcher at the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace.