Bali feels heat of global tensions as Biden-Xi G20 meeting looms

On beaches in Bali’s Kuta, optimism over Indonesia’s turn in the global spotlight is mixed with fear that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will derail the summit.

Indonesia is resisting Western pressure to disinvite Russia and expel it from the group. Russia meanwhile has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will not attend this week's meeting.

Meanwhile Bali vendors such as Sayang Mundi have more immediate worries. Shops and vendors have been banned from opening in three beachside districts around the summit venue. The loss of business that will result has sparked fears of another roadblock to Bali’s already-slow pandemic recovery.

Indonesia's Centre for Strategic and International Studies said the host nation has found the right geopolitical balance by not barring Russia from the summit.

"Indonesia may not be one of the major powers both in economic or strategic power, but Indonesia can be seen as one of the very influential middle powers," said the think tank’s executive director Yose Rizal Damuri.