Malaysian parties have until 2pm Tuesday to form govt
Malaysian political party leaders have until Tuesday to submit coalition details for the formation of a new government.
Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the comptroller of the Royal Household, said the king has agreed to extend the deadline for the process and nomination of Malaysia’s 10th prime minister to 2pm on Tuesday.
“His Majesty's order of approval is a follow-up to the requests from the leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties that have been received by the Istana Negara on Monday.
“In connection to that, His Majesty called and advised all the people to be patient and calm until the formation process of the new government and the nomination of the 10th prime minister has been completed.
"His Majesty also reminded the people that the administration of the country is running as usual under the management of the caretaker prime minister based on the principles outlined for the caretaker government," he said in a statement on Monday.
Ahmad Fadil added that His Majesty called on the people to join together in praying that the process of forming a new government and the nomination of the future premier would be simplified and run smoothly for the sake of the country.
"His Majesty also called on the people to join together in praying for Malaysia to be blessed and protected from any form of disaster and calamity," he said.
On Sunday, the king had given a deadline of 2pm on Monday for political parties to form a government and present a PM candidate.
The Star
Asia News Network