Terraform CEO Do Kwon hiding in Serbia: prosecutors

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office obtained intelligence that Kwon has stayed in Serbia for about month after leaving the United Arab Emirates. He was most recently spotted in Singapore in early September.

The disgraced entrepreneur has been under investigation for alleged fraud and tax evasion after investors in TerraUSD and Luna filed complaints against Kwon in May, accusing him of a Ponzi scheme over the loss of billions of won following the crash of both coins.

The prosecution office sought an arrest warrant for Kwon on charges of providing false information to investors, and Interpol also issued a red notice, used for the highest level of wanted suspects and criminals.