Anwar’s daughter quits as economic adviser over nepotism accusations

Anwar, who also holds the finance minister post, was accused of nepotism after he appointed Nurul Izzah, 42, who lost her parliamentary seat in the November general election, as his pro bono adviser on economics and finance on Jan 3.

On Feb 7, Anwar announced the setting up of a special advisory panel which reports directly to the Finance Minister and advises on matters related to subsidies, including reviewing and restructuring existing subsidies.

It also advises the Finance Minister on matters related to government-linked companies, including determining their relevance and consolidating them where appropriate, as well as national debt and good governance.

The panel includes national oil firm Petronas’ former chief executive Hassan Marican, Sunway University economics studies director Yeah Kim Leng and Universiti Malaya distinguished professor of economics Rajah Rasiah.