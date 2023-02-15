Onion crisis leaves Filipino farmers crying for change

"Imports are brought in as a safety valve because we cannot deny that there will be local supply shocks," Briones said, citing production losses from diseases that plague hog and poultry businesses and the average of 20 storms that destroy local crops each year.

The government said it is aware of its shortcomings in addressing food security and agricultural productivity challenges, as well as its poor planning for a sector that is grappling with climate change and animal diseases.

Reforms and reorganisation at the Department of Agriculture are forthcoming, said Marcos, as he faces growing calls for him to appoint a full-time agriculture secretary.

In the meantime, some communities are finding their own solutions to mitigate the onion crisis. At a retail store in Manila, customers trade their leftover onions for a variety of items, including snacks, toiletries, and other household items. The onions collected are then distributed to those in need through a community food pantry.

“Since the prices of onions are rising and a lot of people cannot afford to buy onions, with this community pantry they can get as many onions as they need for free. It’s our way of helping and giving back,” said store manager Mitzi Gamboa.

Flower vendors like Nhits Evangelista, however, are hoping to cash in on the onion trend that has been circulating on social media. With added onions and some chilli peppers, his unique Valentine's Day bouquets can be had for 500 pesos ($9).

"We wanted to have a different type of flower arrangement (for Valentine's), especially since the prices of onions have gone up and we'd like to join in on the trend," he said.

Reuters