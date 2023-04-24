Russians , Ukrainians flock to Bali to avoid Military Call-up

The Indonesian government has deported 21 Russians this year, the largest number by nationality among the 82 foreigners removed from the country since January. Russians have also racked up many traffic violations, with 202 offences in a recent one-month period.

A 30-day visa for Indonesia costs about $33; the application process is easy, and visas can be extended. The ease by which visas can be obtained is thought to be a factor in drawing so many Russians to the popular Indonesian tourist destination.

On April 14, Bali Gov. Wayan Koster told The Yomiuri Shimbun he had demanded in March that the Joko administration suspend some visas for Russians. “Strict measures are needed against those who break the rules,” he said.

Ukrainians, too, are increasingly travelling to Indonesia. The governor has also called for restrictions on Ukrainians entering the country but at a level of around 10% of the number of Russians. Local residents’ ire is primarily directed at the Russians.

“Illegal employment puts nothing back into the local community,” said the head of a local tourism industry organization.

An executive of a local lodging and restaurant association opined, “If discipline isn’t observed, our area’s image as a tourist destination will be damaged and visitors will stay away,” while a 51-year-old driver who ferries tourists around lamented, “If the situation goes unattended, it could cost us our jobs.”

The central government has indicated to local media that it plans to discuss its response at a meeting of relevant organizations. However, Joko is believed to be unwilling to rile the Kremlin and is keen to avoid creating diplomatic problems over the issue.

The minister in charge of tourism suggested in March that the government was trying to calm the situation, saying, “There really aren’t that many people causing trouble.”

The Japan News

Asia News Network