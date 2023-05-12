Malaysia’s Health department to act on pufferfish sale

The health and unity committee chairman said the Johor Health Department would look into the social media post of a woman who advertised “fresh pufferfish for sale” recently.

“I advise sellers to stop marketing the fish and the public should also refrain from purchasing the fish, which contains lethal toxins,” he said when contacted.

A search online found that among others, a Batu Pahat-based seller has been selling pufferfish on Facebook.