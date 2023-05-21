Vietnam's Alibaba chairman’s appeals rejected, life sentence confirmed

At the appeals trial of Nguyen Thai Luyen, 37, who is the case’s mastermind, and other company employees, the court changed his wife Vo Thi Thanh Mai’s sentence to 23 years, down from 30 years, for property fraud and money laundering.

Other defendants received between 11 and 21 years, down by several years, for property fraud.

In addition, the court also ordered Luyen and his wife to pay 4,550 victims VND2.4 trillion in compensation.

After the first trial ended last December, 18 out of 23 defendants appealed. Three of them later withdrew their appeals.

Along with other defendants, Luyen has repeatedly said he did not commit property fraud and that the company did not lie when providing information about the land plots for sale to customers.