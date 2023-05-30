Thailand, Vietnam jump in business environment rankings

Over the past four months, Vietnam attracted 750 new foreign-invested projects, worth over US$4.1 billion, up 65.2 % in the number of projects and 11.1 % in the level of capital, according to Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The growth of the number of new projects was much higher than that of investment capital, which demonstrated that small and medium-sized foreign investors continued to believe in the country's investment environment, the FIA has said.

During the period, the country allowed 386 operating projects to raise their capital by nearly $1.66 billion, up 19.5 % in volume but down 68.6 % in value.

A decline in adjusted capital in four months, however, was lower than 70.3 % seen in three months; 85.2 % in two months and 76 % in the first month, according to the agency.

Besides, the number of operating projects which saw capital added increased sharply instead of a modest rise of 2.6 % in three months and a slump of 6.3 % in two months. That once again confirmed investors' confidence in Vietnam's investment environment and continued to expand their existing projects in the country, the FIA noted.

At the same time, foreign businesses were also approved to pay over $3.1 billion for capital contribution and share purchases in a total of 1,044 transactions, marking yearly increases of 70.4 % in value and 2 % in volume.

The number of countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the period amounted to 77. Singapore took the lead by pouring close to $2.2 billion into the market, followed by Japan with nearly $2 billion and China with $752 million.

According to the MPI, global investment flows currently focus on fields such as high technology, innovation, research and development, green and digital economy, circular economy and clean energy. These were also the areas that Vietnam had prioritised attracting foreign investment and giving many incentives and investment support, thereby opening up many opportunities for foreign investors.

Vietnam had been encouraging foreign investors to continue investing in the above-mentioned fields. At the same time, it had given priority to investment projects using less labour, energy, land and resources, bringing high-added value, promoting green growth and sustainable development of the economy, the ministry said.

It also urged foreign investors to foster their co-operations with domestic enterprises, supporting them in improving their production capacities and creating conditions for them to participate deeply in the global value chain.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network